Video: The advert McDonald's has bann...

Video: The advert McDonald's has banned after being accused of exploiting child bereavement

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Evening Times

FAST food giant McDonald's has dropped a new advert from TV screens and apologised for any upset caused after it was accused of exploiting childhood bereavement. The campaign featured a child struggling to find something in common with his dead father until he ordered a Filet-o-Fish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) May 8 MagicJ 555
JewelScent May 8 MagicJ 1
Post Free Classified Ads (NAP235037) (Nov '12) May 5 israel bonds 30
News President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo... May 5 zio-trojan horse 1
Canada Media Job Openings Apr 17 bagis 1
Classic Loan Apr '17 Milley 1
BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08) Apr '17 wxxyz 2
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,754 • Total comments across all topics: 281,093,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC