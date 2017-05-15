Video: Martin Sorrell gives backing to Scottish news brands
Sir Martin Sorrell, founder and chief executive of global advertising giant WPP, has voiced his support for the Scottish newsbrands industry. Speaking to the Scottish Newspaper Society , Sir Martin says: "Advertisers in Scotland should benefit from healthy Scottish news brands just as Scotland as a whole benefits from them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|May 8
|MagicJ
|555
|JewelScent
|May 8
|MagicJ
|1
|Post Free Classified Ads (NAP235037) (Nov '12)
|May 5
|israel bonds
|30
|President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo...
|May 5
|zio-trojan horse
|1
|Canada Media Job Openings
|Apr 17
|bagis
|1
|Classic Loan
|Apr '17
|Milley
|1
|BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|wxxyz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC