UPDATE 1-Contract medical research firm INC to buy inVentiv in $4.6 bln deal

Contract research organizations have benefited in recent years from the pharmaceutical companies' drive to cut costs, reduce clinical trial times and expand their research and development presence around the world. The deal will expand the combined company's global presence in important geographies such as Asia/Pacific and specifically Japan, where there is significant opportunity for growth, INC Research and inVentiv said in a joint statement.

