UPDATE 1-Constellation Brands offers to buy Jack Daniel's owner - CNBC

May 23 Constellation Brands Inc, maker of Corona and Modelo beers, has offered to buy Jack Daniel's owner Brown-Forman Corp, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Brown-Forman is not interested in selling, but has informed the board of Constellation Brands' interest, the report said, citing sources.

