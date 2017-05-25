U.K. Angered Over U.S. Leaks on Manch...

U.K. Angered Over U.S. Leaks on Manchester Attacks Investigation

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WSJ Media and Advertising

British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would raise the issue of media leaks with President Donald Trump at a summit in Brussels on Thursday, as outrage in the U.K. intensified over the leaking of sensitive information related to the suicide bombing at a Manchester pop concert. "I will make clear to President Trump that intelligence that is shared between our law enforcement agencies must remain secure," Mrs. May said after a... British police named Salman Abedi as the suspected suicide bomber behind the Manchester attack that left 22 people dead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJ Media and Advertising.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) May 8 MagicJ 555
JewelScent May 8 MagicJ 1
Post Free Classified Ads (NAP235037) (Nov '12) May 5 israel bonds 30
News President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo... May 5 zio-trojan horse 1
Canada Media Job Openings Apr '17 bagis 1
Classic Loan Apr '17 Milley 1
BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08) Apr '17 wxxyz 2
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,470 • Total comments across all topics: 281,276,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC