U.K. Angered Over U.S. Leaks on Manchester Attacks Investigation

British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would raise the issue of media leaks with President Donald Trump at a summit in Brussels on Thursday, as outrage in the U.K. intensified over the leaking of sensitive information related to the suicide bombing at a Manchester pop concert. "I will make clear to President Trump that intelligence that is shared between our law enforcement agencies must remain secure," Mrs. May said after a... British police named Salman Abedi as the suspected suicide bomber behind the Manchester attack that left 22 people dead.

