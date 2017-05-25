U.K. Angered Over U.S. Leaks on Manchester Attacks Investigation
British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would raise the issue of media leaks with President Donald Trump at a summit in Brussels on Thursday, as outrage in the U.K. intensified over the leaking of sensitive information related to the suicide bombing at a Manchester pop concert. "I will make clear to President Trump that intelligence that is shared between our law enforcement agencies must remain secure," Mrs. May said after a... British police named Salman Abedi as the suspected suicide bomber behind the Manchester attack that left 22 people dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJ Media and Advertising.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|May 8
|MagicJ
|555
|JewelScent
|May 8
|MagicJ
|1
|Post Free Classified Ads (NAP235037) (Nov '12)
|May 5
|israel bonds
|30
|President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo...
|May 5
|zio-trojan horse
|1
|Canada Media Job Openings
|Apr '17
|bagis
|1
|Classic Loan
|Apr '17
|Milley
|1
|BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|wxxyz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC