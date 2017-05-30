Twitter to Livestream Five BBC Specials as U.K. General Election Approaches
The BBC is teaming up with Twitter to livestream five special events in the run-up to the U.K. general election June 8. The June 2 BBC One Question Time Leaders Special will feature Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn , while the June 4 edition will feature Farron and Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon . This trial interactive experience will offer a real-time curated timeline of tweets allowing followers to see immediate commentary from BBC experts and BBC Reality Check.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AdWeek.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trampoline amusement ride
|17 hr
|sky5216
|1
|water bicycle for sale
|17 hr
|sky5216
|1
|giant pendulum
|17 hr
|sky5216
|1
|small paddle boats
|17 hr
|sky5216
|1
|paddle boats for sale
|17 hr
|sky5216
|2
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|May 8
|MagicJ
|555
|JewelScent
|May 8
|MagicJ
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC