Twitter to Livestream Five BBC Specials as U.K. General Election Approaches

The BBC is teaming up with Twitter to livestream five special events in the run-up to the U.K. general election June 8. The June 2 BBC One Question Time Leaders Special will feature Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn , while the June 4 edition will feature Farron and Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon . This trial interactive experience will offer a real-time curated timeline of tweets allowing followers to see immediate commentary from BBC experts and BBC Reality Check.

