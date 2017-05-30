Twitter to Livestream Five BBC Specia...

Twitter to Livestream Five BBC Specials as U.K. General Election Approaches

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AdWeek

The BBC is teaming up with Twitter to livestream five special events in the run-up to the U.K. general election June 8. The June 2 BBC One Question Time Leaders Special will feature Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn , while the June 4 edition will feature Farron and Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon . This trial interactive experience will offer a real-time curated timeline of tweets allowing followers to see immediate commentary from BBC experts and BBC Reality Check.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AdWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trampoline amusement ride 17 hr sky5216 1
water bicycle for sale 17 hr sky5216 1
giant pendulum 17 hr sky5216 1
small paddle boats 17 hr sky5216 1
paddle boats for sale 17 hr sky5216 2
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) May 8 MagicJ 555
JewelScent May 8 MagicJ 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Cuba
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,158 • Total comments across all topics: 281,401,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC