Trump's White House Communications Director Resigns
According to Axios , which first broke the news, Mike Dubke's resignation as communications director occurred on May 18, in a meeting with President Trump. It's coming out now because Dubke stayed on through the president's first overseas trip, per an agreement made during that meeting, and his last day has not yet been set.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AdWeek.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trampoline amusement ride
|11 hr
|sky5216
|1
|water bicycle for sale
|11 hr
|sky5216
|1
|giant pendulum
|11 hr
|sky5216
|1
|small paddle boats
|11 hr
|sky5216
|1
|paddle boats for sale
|11 hr
|sky5216
|2
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|May 8
|MagicJ
|555
|JewelScent
|May 8
|MagicJ
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC