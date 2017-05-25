Trump's White House Communications Di...

Trump's White House Communications Director Resigns

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: AdWeek

According to Axios , which first broke the news, Mike Dubke's resignation as communications director occurred on May 18, in a meeting with President Trump. It's coming out now because Dubke stayed on through the president's first overseas trip, per an agreement made during that meeting, and his last day has not yet been set.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AdWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trampoline amusement ride 11 hr sky5216 1
water bicycle for sale 11 hr sky5216 1
giant pendulum 11 hr sky5216 1
small paddle boats 11 hr sky5216 1
paddle boats for sale 11 hr sky5216 2
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) May 8 MagicJ 555
JewelScent May 8 MagicJ 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. Cuba
  4. Health Care
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,258 • Total comments across all topics: 281,394,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC