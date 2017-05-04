Trump trading in White House, Palm Beach for New Jersey
In this Tuesday, May 2, 2017, photo cars drive near the entrance to Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, N.J. Trump is expected to make regular weekend visits this summer to Bedminster. Bedminster is known for its rolling hills, horse farms and mostly two-lane roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Post Free Classified Ads (NAP235037) (Nov '12)
|Apr 19
|Milley
|29
|Canada Media Job Openings
|Apr 17
|bagis
|1
|Classic Loan
|Apr 10
|Milley
|1
|BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08)
|Apr 7
|wxxyz
|2
|North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla...
|Apr '17
|Rainbow Kid
|4
|Go to this website
|Mar '17
|Des00
|3
|Cheap Internet and Cable
|Mar '17
|Jennifer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC