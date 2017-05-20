Trial & Error Renewed for Season 2

Trial & Error Renewed for Season 2

Read more: TVLine

Court will return to session at NBC: The Peacock Net announced Saturday that it has renewed Trial & Error for Season 2. Season 1 of the midseason comedy introduced viewers to Josh Segal , a bright-eyed New York lawyer who relocated to a tiny Southern town for his first big case. His mission? To defend an eccentric, "rollercizing" poetry professor accused of the bizarre murder of his beloved wife.

