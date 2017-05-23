Top winner at New York Festivals International Advertising Awards is Clemenger BBDO Melbourne
The New York Festivals International Advertising Awards selected 'Meet Graham', from Clemenger BBDO Melbourne's Public Service Announcement for client Transport Accident Commission Victoria as the 2017 Best of Show Award.
