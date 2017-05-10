Top DRaaS companies to watch

Top DRaaS companies to watch

Read more: Network World

Forrester Research recently released its report naming Sungard AS, Bluelock, IBM and iland as the top disaster recovery-as-a-service companies. With enterprises expecting their network up at all times, backup and recovery are key to keeping things running smoothly with no downtime.

