The Wall Street Journal: Saudi Arabia's $20 billion wager with...
Saudi Arabia joined the parade of investors into U.S. public works by pledging a record investment with Blackstone Group LP. new infrastructure fund in the latest push around the world by large investors to buy up airports, pipelines and other public projects, particularly in the U.S. Blackstone said Saturday the kingdom's money would seed an investment fund that the New York private-equity giant hopes will reach $40 billion and have spending power of up to $100 billion once debt is added to the mix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|May 8
|MagicJ
|555
|JewelScent
|May 8
|MagicJ
|1
|Post Free Classified Ads (NAP235037) (Nov '12)
|May 5
|israel bonds
|30
|President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo...
|May 5
|zio-trojan horse
|1
|Canada Media Job Openings
|Apr '17
|bagis
|1
|Classic Loan
|Apr '17
|Milley
|1
|BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|wxxyz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC