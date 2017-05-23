The producers' wrap: Ryan McManus of ...

The producers' wrap: Ryan McManus of Native VML

9 hrs ago

SA was responsible for 42 wins at the One Show 2017: six bronze, one silver, and one gold pencil, as well as 10 merit awards, with 10th spot in the country rankings. I spoke to some of the people responsible for this winning work behind the scenes.

Chicago, IL

