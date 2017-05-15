The Next Biggest Advertising Trend in...

The Next Biggest Advertising Trend in 2017: Live Streaming

May 16, 2017

NEW YORK, NY, May 16, 2017 /24-7PressRelease/ -- Bigger that one-third of all consumed content is accounted for videos. According to Socialbakers Video posts tend to reach 135% more people than posts without video.

Chicago, IL

