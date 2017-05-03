The End Of Advertising
Forrester Research on Tuesday published a report led by analysts James McQuivey and Keith Johnston that suggests CFOs should set aside money -- about $2.9 billion -- previously spent on digital display advertising and put it into campaigns based on virtual assistants. Forrester sees the latest advertising revolt, like the one on YouTube, as the beginning of the end of advertising as the industry knows it today.
