The CEO of a massive advertising comp...

The CEO of a massive advertising company said it took him 4 hours to...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

If you've ever visited a major news publication on the internet, you've probably run into AppNexus without knowing it. It's one of many ad tech companies that track you so advertisers can target you more accurately.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) 23 hr MagicJ 555
JewelScent 23 hr MagicJ 1
Post Free Classified Ads (NAP235037) (Nov '12) May 5 israel bonds 30
News President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo... May 5 zio-trojan horse 1
Canada Media Job Openings Apr 17 bagis 1
Classic Loan Apr 10 Milley 1
BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08) Apr '17 wxxyz 2
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,763 • Total comments across all topics: 280,876,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC