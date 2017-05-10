Tender Ballad by Portugal's Salvador ...

Tender Ballad by Portugal's Salvador Sobral Wins Eurovision Song Contest

KIEV, Ukraine-Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday with a gentle romantic ballad that challenged the event's decadeslong reputation for cheesy, glittery excess. Mr. Sobral sang "Amar Pelos Dois" in a high, clear tenor accompanied by quiet strings and a piano.

