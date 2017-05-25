TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) Position Maintained by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of TeleTech Holdings, Inc. during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the business services provider's stock at the end of the first quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|May 8
|MagicJ
|555
|JewelScent
|May 8
|MagicJ
|1
|Post Free Classified Ads (NAP235037) (Nov '12)
|May 5
|israel bonds
|30
|President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo...
|May 5
|zio-trojan horse
|1
|Canada Media Job Openings
|Apr '17
|bagis
|1
|Classic Loan
|Apr '17
|Milley
|1
|BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|wxxyz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC