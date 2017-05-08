TeleTech and EverString Announce Brea...

TeleTech and EverString Announce Breakthrough Approach to B2B Sales and Marketing

This partnership brings together EverString's sophisticated machine learning and AI-enabled platform with TeleTech's specially trained sales professionals to target high value prospects who are in market and ready to buy. By identifying not only which customers are actively shopping but also recognizing the optimal time to engage with them, this approach is helping clients acquire new customers and grow wallet share faster and at a lower cost than ever before.

