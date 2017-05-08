TeleTech and EverString Announce Breakthrough Approach to B2B Sales and Marketing
This partnership brings together EverString's sophisticated machine learning and AI-enabled platform with TeleTech's specially trained sales professionals to target high value prospects who are in market and ready to buy. By identifying not only which customers are actively shopping but also recognizing the optimal time to engage with them, this approach is helping clients acquire new customers and grow wallet share faster and at a lower cost than ever before.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Post Production.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Mon
|MagicJ
|555
|JewelScent
|Mon
|MagicJ
|1
|Post Free Classified Ads (NAP235037) (Nov '12)
|May 5
|israel bonds
|30
|President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo...
|May 5
|zio-trojan horse
|1
|Canada Media Job Openings
|Apr 17
|bagis
|1
|Classic Loan
|Apr 10
|Milley
|1
|BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|wxxyz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC