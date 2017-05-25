Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (TRX) Short Interest Update

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,671,031 shares, a growth of 0.7% from the April 28th total of 3,646,112 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

