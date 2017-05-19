Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (T...

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (TRX) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources.

