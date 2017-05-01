Super-rich private equity stars rue 'lousy' reputation, say they are misunderstood
Ultra-wealthy private equity managers lamented their reputation as 'lousy' corporate profiteers at a plush Beverly Hills hotel on Tuesday, arguing their value to society was greater than the public realized. Ultra-wealthy private equity managers lamented their reputation as 'lousy' corporate profiteers at a plush Beverly Hills hotel on Tuesday, arguing their value to society was greater than the public realized.
