Sprint Moves Media Account From Publicis Shop to Horizon
Sprint tapped Paul Marcarelli, Verizon's longtime "Can you hear me now" pitchman, to star in ads last year in which he boasts about switching to Sprint. The win gives Horizon Chief Executive Bill Koenigsberg another feather in his cap as he expands his independent media operation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJ Media and Advertising.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo...
|19 hr
|Yidfellas v USA
|2
|trampoline amusement ride
|Tue
|sky5216
|1
|water bicycle for sale
|Tue
|sky5216
|1
|giant pendulum
|Tue
|sky5216
|1
|small paddle boats
|Tue
|sky5216
|1
|paddle boats for sale
|Tue
|sky5216
|2
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|May 8
|MagicJ
|555
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC