Sprint Moves Media Account From Publicis Shop to Horizon

Sprint tapped Paul Marcarelli, Verizon's longtime "Can you hear me now" pitchman, to star in ads last year in which he boasts about switching to Sprint. The win gives Horizon Chief Executive Bill Koenigsberg another feather in his cap as he expands his independent media operation.

