Sinclair Broadcast Near Deal to Buy Tribune Media for About $4 Billion
The agreement, which could be announced as early as this week, would combine two of the nation's biggest operators of local television stations and comes just weeks after the Federal Communications Commission relaxed its television ownership rules, paving the way for more deals in the industry. For Sinclair, an acquisition of Tribune would cement its status as the most powerful U.S. station owner.
