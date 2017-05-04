Sinclair Broadcast Near Deal to Buy T...

Sinclair Broadcast Near Deal to Buy Tribune Media for About $4 Billion

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WSJ Media and Advertising

The agreement, which could be announced as early as this week, would combine two of the nation's biggest operators of local television stations and comes just weeks after the Federal Communications Commission relaxed its television ownership rules, paving the way for more deals in the industry. For Sinclair, an acquisition of Tribune would cement its status as the most powerful U.S. station owner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJ Media and Advertising.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) 8 hr MagicJ 555
JewelScent 8 hr MagicJ 1
Post Free Classified Ads (NAP235037) (Nov '12) May 5 israel bonds 30
News President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo... May 5 zio-trojan horse 1
Canada Media Job Openings Apr 17 bagis 1
Classic Loan Apr 10 Milley 1
BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08) Apr 7 wxxyz 2
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,859 • Total comments across all topics: 280,860,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC