Shorter NY Times: "The Beatings Will Continue Until Subscriptions Improve"
The bombshell news that President Trump fired now former FBI Director James Comey agitated cable news ratings on Tuesday night, catapulting MSNBC into top place for coverage. The last time Fox trailed MSNBC and CNN occurred during the Democratic National Convention in July.
