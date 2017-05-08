Priceline.com's app on an Apple iPhone. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg
In its first full reporting period under a new CEO, Priceline Group boosted profits 22 percent in the first quarter to $456 million, but the travel giant's shares fell in after-hours trading after giving a weaker outlook for the current second quarter. Priceline Group has its headquarters in Norwalk, with subsidiary travel search engine Kayak having its main office in Stamford.
