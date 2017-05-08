Priceline.com's app on an Apple iPhon...

Priceline.com's app on an Apple iPhone. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

In its first full reporting period under a new CEO, Priceline Group boosted profits 22 percent in the first quarter to $456 million, but the travel giant's shares fell in after-hours trading after giving a weaker outlook for the current second quarter. Priceline Group has its headquarters in Norwalk, with subsidiary travel search engine Kayak having its main office in Stamford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) Mon MagicJ 555
JewelScent Mon MagicJ 1
Post Free Classified Ads (NAP235037) (Nov '12) May 5 israel bonds 30
News President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo... May 5 zio-trojan horse 1
Canada Media Job Openings Apr 17 bagis 1
Classic Loan Apr 10 Milley 1
BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08) Apr '17 wxxyz 2
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,200 • Total comments across all topics: 280,908,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC