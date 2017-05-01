President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclose Startup Stake

Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and senior adviser, didn't identify on his government financial disclosure form that he is currently a part-owner of a real-estate finance startup and has a number of loans from banks on properties he co-owns, according to securities filings. Mr. Kushner's stake in Cadre-a tech startup that pairs investors with big real-estate projects-means the senior White House official is currently a... Businesses belonging to real-estate magnate Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump, may present conflict-of-interest issues if Kushner ends up taking a job in the new administration.

