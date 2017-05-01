President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclose Startup Stake
Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and senior adviser, didn't identify on his government financial disclosure form that he is currently a part-owner of a real-estate finance startup and has a number of loans from banks on properties he co-owns, according to securities filings. Mr. Kushner's stake in Cadre-a tech startup that pairs investors with big real-estate projects-means the senior White House official is currently a... Businesses belonging to real-estate magnate Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump, may present conflict-of-interest issues if Kushner ends up taking a job in the new administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJ Media and Advertising.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Post Free Classified Ads (NAP235037) (Nov '12)
|Apr 19
|Milley
|29
|Canada Media Job Openings
|Apr 17
|bagis
|1
|Classic Loan
|Apr 10
|Milley
|1
|BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08)
|Apr 7
|wxxyz
|2
|North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla...
|Apr '17
|Rainbow Kid
|4
|Go to this website
|Mar '17
|Des00
|3
|Cheap Internet and Cable
|Mar '17
|Jennifer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC