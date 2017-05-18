Pictured is Jill Horner, newly named executive director, Alzheimer's Association WNY Chapter.
The Alzheimer's Association is proud to announce the appointment of its new executive director for the Western New York Chapter, Jill Horner. A proven executive and compelling communicator, Horner brings her infectious energy and innovative thought leadership to execute a vision of Horner will direct the organization's strategy implementation across the chapter's 8-county service region, by working with the national Alzheimer's Association, community and state leaders, local corporations, families, and foundations to fight the disease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|May 8
|MagicJ
|555
|JewelScent
|May 8
|MagicJ
|1
|Post Free Classified Ads (NAP235037) (Nov '12)
|May 5
|israel bonds
|30
|President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo...
|May 5
|zio-trojan horse
|1
|Canada Media Job Openings
|Apr '17
|bagis
|1
|Classic Loan
|Apr '17
|Milley
|1
|BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|wxxyz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC