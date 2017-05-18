Pictured is Jill Horner, newly named executive director, Alzheimer's Association WNY Chapter.

The Alzheimer's Association is proud to announce the appointment of its new executive director for the Western New York Chapter, Jill Horner. A proven executive and compelling communicator, Horner brings her infectious energy and innovative thought leadership to execute a vision of Horner will direct the organization's strategy implementation across the chapter's 8-county service region, by working with the national Alzheimer's Association, community and state leaders, local corporations, families, and foundations to fight the disease.

