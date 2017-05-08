PETA claims Lamar Advertising has banned animal advocacy group's ads, blames SeaWorld dustup

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals says Lamar Advertising Corp. will never accept another ad from it, claiming the Baton Rouge-based billboard giant took grief from SeaWorld over a 2016 PETA ad calling for the release of a controversial orca. That billboard, addressed to SeaWorld CEO Joel Manby, says, "Joel, every night I sit alone in the tub and cry.

