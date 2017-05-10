Oscar-Nominated Director Ted Melfi Di...

Oscar-Nominated Director Ted Melfi Directs New Advertising Campaign for Havertys

6 hrs ago

"Havertys Can Make Your Home Look Perfect, Even When Life Isn't" is Message of Television Spots Created by Unbound Agency and Directed by Hidden Figures Director and Screenwriter "Raccoon" is one of five spots developed by Kansas City-based agency Unbound, for a Havertys campaign directed by Ted Melfi. )--Ted Melfi, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter and director of 2016's Hidden Figures, has lent his storytelling talents to a clever new ad campaign for Havertys , the full-service home furnishings retailer, dubbed: Havertys Can Make Your Home Look Perfect, Even When Life Isn't.

