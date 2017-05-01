Operatic Fight Between Robert Moses, ...

Operatic Fight Between Robert Moses, Jane Jacobs Heads to Times Sq. [VIDEO]

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: DNAinfo.com

"A Marvelous Order" recalls the 1950s fight between famed city planner Moses and Jacobs, a community activist, over his plans to build an expressway through Washington Square Park . The animation that serves as its backdrop, known as "I LIVE HERE," will air on Times Square's billboards between 11:57 p.m. and midnight each night in May as part of Times Square Arts and the Times Square Advertising Coalition 's " Midnight Moment " series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Post Free Classified Ads (NAP235037) (Nov '12) Apr 19 Milley 29
Canada Media Job Openings Apr 17 bagis 1
Classic Loan Apr 10 Milley 1
BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08) Apr 7 wxxyz 2
News North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla... Apr 1 Rainbow Kid 4
Go to this website Mar '17 Des00 3
Cheap Internet and Cable Mar '17 Jennifer 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,022 • Total comments across all topics: 280,706,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC