Operatic Fight Between Robert Moses, Jane Jacobs Heads to Times Sq. [VIDEO]
"A Marvelous Order" recalls the 1950s fight between famed city planner Moses and Jacobs, a community activist, over his plans to build an expressway through Washington Square Park . The animation that serves as its backdrop, known as "I LIVE HERE," will air on Times Square's billboards between 11:57 p.m. and midnight each night in May as part of Times Square Arts and the Times Square Advertising Coalition 's " Midnight Moment " series.
