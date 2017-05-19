oOh!Media and APN drop $1.6 billion merger after competition concerns
Media companies oOh!media and APN Outdoor Group have dropped plans to merge into a $1.6 billion billboard advertising powerhouse after conceding the deal would not get past the competition regulator. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission flagged concerns that the tie-up, announced in December , would concentrate more than half of the nation's out-of-home advertising industry in one company, lessening competition and resulting in higher prices and worse service for clients.
