oOh!Media and APN drop $1.6 billion merger after competition concerns

Media companies oOh!media and APN Outdoor Group have dropped plans to merge into a $1.6 billion billboard advertising powerhouse after conceding the deal would not get past the competition regulator. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission flagged concerns that the tie-up, announced in December , would concentrate more than half of the nation's out-of-home advertising industry in one company, lessening competition and resulting in higher prices and worse service for clients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.