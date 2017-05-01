New Game: Build-A-Bear Workshop: Welc...

New Game: Build-A-Bear Workshop: Welcome to Hugsville

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: MobyGames

Welcome to Hugsville! Build-A-Bear Workshop mascots Bearemy and Pawlette Coufur guide you throughout this open-ended adventure. Explore the world, decorate your home, play games, or chat with friends! a 13 playable furry friends to choose from and customizea Go on quests, build and create, play local wireless mini-games with your furry friends, and more!a 5 different "Fun Zones" featuring mini-games, including the Beach, Forest, Jungle, Desert and Icecap.a Collect items to unlock new gameplay and rewards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MobyGames.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Post Free Classified Ads (NAP235037) (Nov '12) Apr 19 Milley 29
Canada Media Job Openings Apr 17 bagis 1
Classic Loan Apr 10 Milley 1
BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08) Apr 7 wxxyz 2
News North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla... Apr '17 Rainbow Kid 4
Go to this website Mar '17 Des00 3
Cheap Internet and Cable Mar '17 Jennifer 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,835 • Total comments across all topics: 280,720,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC