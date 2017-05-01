New Game: Build-A-Bear Workshop: Welcome to Hugsville
Welcome to Hugsville! Build-A-Bear Workshop mascots Bearemy and Pawlette Coufur guide you throughout this open-ended adventure. Explore the world, decorate your home, play games, or chat with friends! a 13 playable furry friends to choose from and customizea Go on quests, build and create, play local wireless mini-games with your furry friends, and more!a 5 different "Fun Zones" featuring mini-games, including the Beach, Forest, Jungle, Desert and Icecap.a Collect items to unlock new gameplay and rewards.
