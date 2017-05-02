NBC's Tonight Show Scores Most Domina...

NBC's Tonight Show Scores Most Dominant 18-49 Victory Since January

TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON has won the late-night ratings week of April 24-28 in adults 18-49 by a +50% margin over CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," for "Tonight's" strongest weeklong advantage versus "Late Show" originals since January in that key measure. Fallon outrated Colbert in every other key ratings demographic - adults, men and women 18-34; men and women 18-49; and adults, men and women 25-54, according to "live plus same day" results from Nielsen Media Research.

