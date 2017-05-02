NBC's Tonight Show Scores Most Dominant 18-49 Victory Since January
TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON has won the late-night ratings week of April 24-28 in adults 18-49 by a +50% margin over CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," for "Tonight's" strongest weeklong advantage versus "Late Show" originals since January in that key measure. Fallon outrated Colbert in every other key ratings demographic - adults, men and women 18-34; men and women 18-49; and adults, men and women 25-54, according to "live plus same day" results from Nielsen Media Research.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Post Free Classified Ads (NAP235037) (Nov '12)
|Apr 19
|Milley
|29
|Canada Media Job Openings
|Apr 17
|bagis
|1
|Classic Loan
|Apr 10
|Milley
|1
|BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08)
|Apr 7
|wxxyz
|2
|North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla...
|Apr '17
|Rainbow Kid
|4
|Go to this website
|Mar '17
|Des00
|3
|Cheap Internet and Cable
|Mar '17
|Jennifer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC