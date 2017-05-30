NBC News Digital Begins a Redesign Wi...

NBC News Digital Begins a Redesign With Two New Verticals

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AdWeek

Within NBC News Digital's rather dated home page are two new verticals, introduced today, that represent the beginnings of an ambitious visual and technical redesign of NBC News' digital site. Click on the section navigation to get to those specific verticals, Mach and Better , and you are greeted with brighter, more magazine-like graphics and an interface that differs from that on the main page or other sections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AdWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo... 11 hr Yidfellas v USA 2
trampoline amusement ride Tue sky5216 1
water bicycle for sale Tue sky5216 1
giant pendulum Tue sky5216 1
small paddle boats Tue sky5216 1
paddle boats for sale Tue sky5216 2
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) May 8 MagicJ 555
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Egypt
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Pope Francis
  1. North Korea
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,822 • Total comments across all topics: 281,428,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC