Michelle Tang Jumps From FCB To Organic, Becomes Chief Growth Officer
Omnicom's Organic has appointed Michelle Tang Chief Growth Officer to oversee the digital agency's new business, agency marketing and cross-network collaboration. Based in New York, she reports to CEO David Shulman.
