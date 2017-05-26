Merit Medical Announces Appointment of New Director
Merit Medical Systems, Inc. , a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology and endoscopy, announced today that it has appointed Thomas Gunderson to serve as a director of the Company. Gunderson recently retired from a 24-year career at Piper Jaffray where he covered numerous companies as a Senior Research Analyst for Medical Technology.
