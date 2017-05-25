Media companies appeal merger decision
NZME and Fairfax are heading to the High Court and appealing the Commerce Commission's rejection of their merger proposal. The regulator believed the merger between the two media companies would likely lessen competition - specifically in Sunday newspapers, online news and community newspapers in 10 regions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Otago Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|May 8
|MagicJ
|555
|JewelScent
|May 8
|MagicJ
|1
|Post Free Classified Ads (NAP235037) (Nov '12)
|May 5
|israel bonds
|30
|President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo...
|May 5
|zio-trojan horse
|1
|Canada Media Job Openings
|Apr '17
|bagis
|1
|Classic Loan
|Apr '17
|Milley
|1
|BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|wxxyz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC