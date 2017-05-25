Media companies appeal merger decision

Media companies appeal merger decision

Read more: The Otago Daily Times

NZME and Fairfax are heading to the High Court and appealing the Commerce Commission's rejection of their merger proposal. The regulator believed the merger between the two media companies would likely lessen competition - specifically in Sunday newspapers, online news and community newspapers in 10 regions.

Chicago, IL

