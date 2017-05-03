MDC Partners CEO Scott Kauffman: Consultancies are 'not...

Scott Kauffman, the CEO of MDC Partners, the holding company which owns creative agencies 72&Sunny, Anomaly, and CP+B, told Business Insider the encroachment of consulting companies in the advertising industry isn't something that worries him. Kauffman said he doesn't believe consulting companies can integrate creativity into their business and believes the culture of creative agencies is what allows them to consistently deliver creative work: "The thought that that could happen inside of a traditional management consulting company or technology company that has built a nice marketing cloud solution, is just not something I lose sleep over and we don't typically lose accounts over [it] or new business pitches either," he said.

