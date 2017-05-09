Marin Software Announces First Quarter 2017 Financial Results
Marin Software Incorporated , a leading provider of cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017. "Our goal is to return Marin to growth and to maximize shareholder value by focusing on meeting the needs of our customers, the world's leading advertisers and their agencies, as they seek to optimize the returns from their online advertising investments," said Chris Lien, chief executive officer of Marin Software.
