Marin Software Announces First Quarte...

Marin Software Announces First Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Marin Software Incorporated , a leading provider of cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017. "Our goal is to return Marin to growth and to maximize shareholder value by focusing on meeting the needs of our customers, the world's leading advertisers and their agencies, as they seek to optimize the returns from their online advertising investments," said Chris Lien, chief executive officer of Marin Software.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) Mon MagicJ 555
JewelScent Mon MagicJ 1
Post Free Classified Ads (NAP235037) (Nov '12) May 5 israel bonds 30
News President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo... May 5 zio-trojan horse 1
Canada Media Job Openings Apr 17 bagis 1
Classic Loan Apr 10 Milley 1
BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08) Apr '17 wxxyz 2
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,200 • Total comments across all topics: 280,908,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC