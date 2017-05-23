Management Shakeup At CRM Shop Ansira As CEO Departs
Digital CRM agency Ansira confirmed today that CEO Martin Reidy has left the company and that media veteran Jim Warner has been appointed Executive Board Chairman and is now leading the firm. A search is ongoing for a new CEO.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MediaPost.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|May 8
|MagicJ
|555
|JewelScent
|May 8
|MagicJ
|1
|Post Free Classified Ads (NAP235037) (Nov '12)
|May 5
|israel bonds
|30
|President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo...
|May 5
|zio-trojan horse
|1
|Canada Media Job Openings
|Apr '17
|bagis
|1
|Classic Loan
|Apr '17
|Milley
|1
|BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|wxxyz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC