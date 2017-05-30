Leo Burnett Group's Arc Worldwide Expands After Winning MillerCoors
Arc Worldwide, the shopper marketing division of Leo Burnett Group, announced plans to expand its presence by opening new offices in New York and Northwest Arkansas and adding new names to its leadership team. The press release positions this expansion as an attempt to make the most of recent new business wins and to promote the network's newly unveiled positioning, "Irresistible Commerce."
Start the conversation, or Read more at AdWeek.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trampoline amusement ride
|Tue
|sky5216
|1
|water bicycle for sale
|Tue
|sky5216
|1
|giant pendulum
|Tue
|sky5216
|1
|small paddle boats
|Tue
|sky5216
|1
|paddle boats for sale
|Tue
|sky5216
|2
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|May 8
|MagicJ
|555
|JewelScent
|May 8
|MagicJ
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC