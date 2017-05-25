Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) Stak...

Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) Stake Lowered by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Lamar Advertising Company by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,330 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 10,515 shares during the period.

