Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) Position Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company by 244.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 72,876 shares during the period.

