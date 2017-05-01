Kristin Dolan on How Advertising and ...

Kristin Dolan on How Advertising and Media Measurement Are Changing, Her Upfront Expectations

Read more: Hollywood Reporter

The former Cablevision COO also talks about how analytics firm 605, which she runs as CEO, is working with entertainment industry clients, how it got its name and why the Super Bowl will never lose its appeal. Former Cablevision Systems COO Kristin Dolan has run media and entertainment-focused data and analytics firm 605, created via the acquisition of Analytics Media Group, as CEO since November.

Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

