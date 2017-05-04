Kim Zolciak-Biermann offers up oral s...

Kim Zolciak-Biermann offers up oral sex to meet John Legend

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Kim Zolciak and Brielle Biermann at the Sherri Hill fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Gotham Hall on September 12, 2016 in New York City. The TV personality took to Twitter Wednesday night, tagging pal Chrissy Teigen in a post asking to meet her serenading husband, John Legend, in return for sexual favors from her 20-year-old daughter, Brielle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Post Free Classified Ads (NAP235037) (Nov '12) 9 hr israel bonds 30
News President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo... 9 hr zio-trojan horse 1
Canada Media Job Openings Apr 17 bagis 1
Classic Loan Apr 10 Milley 1
BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08) Apr 7 wxxyz 2
News North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla... Apr '17 Rainbow Kid 4
Go to this website Mar '17 Des00 3
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,306 • Total comments across all topics: 280,799,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC