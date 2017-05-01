Juha Saarinen: Online advertising nee...

Juha Saarinen: Online advertising needs to be fixed before Google bleeds us dry

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

As someone who thinks advertising done right is a good thing that helps people find what they want, it's disheartening to see how badly it is done on the internet. This is biting the hand that feeds you, but I can understand why so many people resort to ad blockers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Post Free Classified Ads (NAP235037) (Nov '12) Apr 19 Milley 29
Canada Media Job Openings Apr 17 bagis 1
Classic Loan Apr 10 Milley 1
BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08) Apr 7 wxxyz 2
News North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla... Apr '17 Rainbow Kid 4
Go to this website Mar '17 Des00 3
Cheap Internet and Cable Mar '17 Jennifer 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,997 • Total comments across all topics: 280,717,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC