Journalism Student Working the Memorial Day Weekend Shift Strikes Goofy Gold
At the College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, Calif., Samie Gebers studies broadcast journalism. For local newspaper the Santa Clarita Signal, she produces video content during the week and reports on weekends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AdWeek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trampoline amusement ride
|3 hr
|sky5216
|1
|water bicycle for sale
|3 hr
|sky5216
|1
|giant pendulum
|3 hr
|sky5216
|1
|small paddle boats
|3 hr
|sky5216
|1
|paddle boats for sale
|3 hr
|sky5216
|2
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|May 8
|MagicJ
|555
|JewelScent
|May 8
|MagicJ
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC