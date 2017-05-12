Japan Government Names and Shames 'Bl...

Japan Government Names and Shames 'Black' Companies Violating Labor Laws

The Japanese government for the first time released a nationwide list of over 300 companies that have violated labor laws, hoping this name-and-shame tactic would help eliminate abuses and prevent "karoshi," or death by overwork. In the list published this week on the labor ministry's website, major companies such as advertising agency Dentsu Inc and electronics maker Panasonic Corp are named for illegal overtime, and a local unit of Japan Post, a subsidiary of Japan Post Holdings Co , is mentioned for failing to report a work-related injury.

