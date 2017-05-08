ITV warns of tough advertising market as Q1 revenues fall

ITV has warned investors to expect a tough first half of 2017 in the advertising market, as the UK's biggest commercial broadcaster reported a 9 per cent fall in net advertising revenue to £393m in the first three months of the year. Ahead of Wednesday's annual meeting and in his last trading update before he stands down as chief executive next month, Adam Crozier said the "economic environment remains uncertain" but that the company's guidance for the rest of the year remained unchanged.

