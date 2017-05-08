ITV warns of tough advertising market as Q1 revenues fall
ITV has warned investors to expect a tough first half of 2017 in the advertising market, as the UK's biggest commercial broadcaster reported a 9 per cent fall in net advertising revenue to £393m in the first three months of the year. Ahead of Wednesday's annual meeting and in his last trading update before he stands down as chief executive next month, Adam Crozier said the "economic environment remains uncertain" but that the company's guidance for the rest of the year remained unchanged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial Times.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Mon
|MagicJ
|555
|JewelScent
|Mon
|MagicJ
|1
|Post Free Classified Ads (NAP235037) (Nov '12)
|May 5
|israel bonds
|30
|President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo...
|May 5
|zio-trojan horse
|1
|Canada Media Job Openings
|Apr 17
|bagis
|1
|Classic Loan
|Apr 10
|Milley
|1
|BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|wxxyz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC